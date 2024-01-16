Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Replica High Allagan Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

58.48

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
3
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
3
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
3
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
3
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
3
Item Icon
High Allagan Aetherstone - Weaponry
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

