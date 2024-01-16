Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Replica High Allagan Crook
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
51
Physical Damage
57.12
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
107 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+12
Piety
+15
Vitality
+13
Spell Speed
+22
Direct Hit Rate
+6
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Wootz Ingot
3
Ebony Lumber
3
Platinum Ingot
3
Allagan Catalyst
3
High Allagan Aetherstone - Weaponry
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
