FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Replica Augmented Law's Order Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 1
Item Details
37
Block Strength
37
Block Rate
Details
Classes
PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1000 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
