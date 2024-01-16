Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Replica Allagan Battleaxe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
51
Physical Damage
57.12
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
107 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+15
Determination
+15
Direct Hit Rate
+22
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wootz Ingot
3
Ebony Lumber
3
Platinum Ingot
3
Allagan Catalyst
3
Allagan Aetherstone - Weaponry
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Hyperconductive Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Aether Oils
Mike Williams
FFXIV Players are Waiting in Line to Wait in Another Line
Andrea Shearon
How To Get the Arrhidaeus and Gobwalker Mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall