FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Replica Allagan Battleaxe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

57.12

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
3
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
3
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
3
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
3
Item Icon
Allagan Aetherstone - Weaponry
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

