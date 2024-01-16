Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Red Mage Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Chocobo barding designed to pair well with traditional red mage garb.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Red Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5 Brings Small Job Adjustments Ahead of Dawntrail
Mills Webster