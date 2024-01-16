Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Red Fallen Star

Item Details

Details

A token of appreciation presented to you by a Starlight Celebration saint's little helper.

Attributes

Related Posts

If Emet-Selch, Architect of the Ascians, Whose True Name Is Hades Was Your Boyfriend
Natalie Flores
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Is Coming February - Here's What We Know
Victoria Rose
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle