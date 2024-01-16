Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Red Fallen Star
Seasonal Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A token of appreciation presented to you by a Starlight Celebration saint's little helper.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
