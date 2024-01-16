Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Red Clay
Reagent - Item Level 130
Item Details
Details
Natural clay commonly used by potters and sculptors for its high malleability.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
Genshin Impact Dori Guide: Best Build, Materials, Kit, Skills
Marloes Valentina Stella