Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Red Carnation Earring
Earrings - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bear Fat
6
Red Carnations
6
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Water Crystal
6
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
73
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1290
Max Quality
3900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1348
Craftsmanship
1457
Related Posts
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
FFXIV The Abyssal Fracture Guide
Michael Hassall
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams