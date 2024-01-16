Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Recruit's Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 16
Item Details
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Bonuses
GP
+1
Gathering
+24
Perception
+42
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Black Eagles Guide - All Characters, Abilities, Romance Options
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington