Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Raw Harpoon Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Assorted materials needed to create the various components of a harpoon.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Where to Find Raw Eblan Danburite in FFXIV - Crafting Material Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: All-New Tank Level 90 Actions and Changes
Mike Williams
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams