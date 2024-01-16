Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Raw Cold-weather Gear Materials
Miscellany - Item Level 270
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Assorted materials needed to create the various components of Coerthan cold-weather gear.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington