Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Rauni
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 55
Item Details
29
Physical Damage
30.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Gathering
+112
Perception
+64
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Talks About His Extended Playtime in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
New FFXIV 6.2 Teasers Show More MSQ and Island Sanctuary
Michael Higham
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi