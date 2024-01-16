Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Rat Pelt
Leather - Item Level 8
Item Details
HQ
Details
The dirty hide of a rat.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
If Emet-Selch, Architect of the Ascians, Whose True Name Is Hades Was Your Boyfriend
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium
Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham