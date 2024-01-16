Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Rat Pelt

Item Details

HQ

Details

The dirty hide of a rat.

Attributes

Related Posts

If Emet-Selch, Architect of the Ascians, Whose True Name Is Hades Was Your Boyfriend
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium
Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham