Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Raptor Shank
Ingredient - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An extra-lean, tough piece of meat taken from the leg of a raptor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14b TFT Patch Notes - Assassin, Volibear, & Cursed Blade Nerfs
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Monk Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Monk Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi