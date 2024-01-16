Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Rapier of the Crimson Lotus
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 300
Item Details
82
Physical Damage
94.03
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1163 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+100
Spell Speed
+80
Critical Hit
+114
Intelligence
+112
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
300
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
