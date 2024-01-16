Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Rapier of the Black Griffin
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 180
Item Details
70
Physical Damage
80.27
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
963 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+60
Intelligence
+70
Determination
+55
Direct Hit Rate
+79
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
All Mandervillous Weapons in FFXIV With Pictures
Mills Webster
FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster