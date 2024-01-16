Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ramuh Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
How to Unlock the Skyslipper, Ramuh and Eden Mounts in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works
Michael Higham