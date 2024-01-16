Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Rampager Head

Details
Item Details

A double-edged darksteel axe head used in the creation of rampagers.

Blacksmith

Materials
Darksteel Ingot
1
Darksteel Nugget
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

