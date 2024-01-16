Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Raise L

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in the Forbidden Land, Eureka.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium
FFXIV Communities are Fundraising for Ukrainians in Need
Michael Higham
FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle