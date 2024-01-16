Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ragnarok Zeta
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 135
Item Details
66
Physical Damage
75.68
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
One of the true weapons wielded by the legendary Zodiac Braves.
Classes
WAR - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+55
Vitality
+59
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
