FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Radiant's Sword Breakers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 590
Item Details
117
Physical Damage
99.84
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+290
Dexterity
+280
Critical Hit
+182
Direct Hit Rate
+260
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
