Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Radiant Eye of Wind

Item Details

HQ

Details

A luminous stone sphere elementally aspected to wind.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
How to Spend Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams