FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Radiant Astral Moraine
Stone - Item Level 200
Item Details
Details
Luminous gravel with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
