FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Radiance
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
6.72
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Holy arm of Ser Adelphel Brightblade.
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
