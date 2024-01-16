Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Quick-hardening Sealant

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A powerful adhesive developed and used by the Ehcatl Nine.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
Guilty Gear Evo Champ UMISHO is a FFXIV Player, Reveals Favorite Characters
Michael Higham
Full FFXIV Patch 6.1 Live Letter is on April 1, Everything We Know So Far
Michael Higham