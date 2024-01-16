Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Qarn Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 37
Item Details
149
Block Strength
149
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
40 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Tenacity
+3
Vitality
+2
Determination
+2
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
