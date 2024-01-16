Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Purple Carnation Earring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
6
Item Icon
Purple Carnations
6
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

