Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Purgatory Coat of Scouting
Body - Item Level 610
Guide
Details
PUBLISHED
UPDATED
Mike Williams
About the Author
Mike Williams
Item Details
589
Magic Defense
589
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1706 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+319
Dexterity
+301
Determination
+262
Direct Hit Rate
+183
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
610
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
