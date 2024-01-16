Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Pumpkin Pastry Platter

Item Details

Details

In the spirit of All Saints' Wake, each of these pastries is pumpkin-flavored...except for the pumpkin-shaped one, which was deemed thematically sufficient regardless. Also in the spirit of All Saints' Wake, there are more of them than is advisable to consume in one sitting. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Critical Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

