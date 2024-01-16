Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Pumpkin Carriage
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Someday your prince (or princess) will come. Probably not in this, though.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Final Fantasy XIV Halloween Event To Start October 17
Victoria Rose
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
FFXIV All Saint's Wake October 2022 Quest Info, Emote, Rewards, and More
Michael Higham