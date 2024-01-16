Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Pudgy Puk

Item Details

Details

Don't ask what he has eaten to grow so plump. Use item to acquire the pudgy puk minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
Dota Underlords Update Patch Notes - Dragon Knight Buffed, Keeper of the Light Nerfed
Dillon Skiffington
Dota Underlands Heroes Cheat Sheet - Hero Tier List & Abilities
Dillon Skiffington