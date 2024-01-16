Games
Pudgy Puk
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Don't ask what he has eaten to grow so plump. Use item to acquire the pudgy puk minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
