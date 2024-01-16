Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Prototype Gordian Breeches of Striking
Legs - Item Level 190
Item Details
175
Magic Defense
175
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
978 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+70
Vitality
+68
Skill Speed
+78
Determination
+55
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
