Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Proto Ultima Exoplating
Metal - Item Level 150
Item Details
Details
A heavy metal square removed from the outermost layer of Proto Ultima's protective plating.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
All Rewards For FFXIV's The First Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 8, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Stigma Dreamscape
Michael Higham