Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Protean Crystal

Item Details

Details

The elemental energies of this unstable crystal are in a perpetual state of flux.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Relic Weapon Guide: All Stormblood Steps and Quests for 2022
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams
FFXIV Anemos Relic Weapon Guide: Quest Locations and Getting Protean Crystals
Mike Williams