Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Professional's Saw
Carpenter's Primary Tool - Item Level 470
Item Details
50
Physical Damage
46.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CRP - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+414
Craftsmanship
+758
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
470
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Behind the Curtain of FFXIV’s Virtual Theatre Productions
Hayes Madsen
The Real Life Commitment for a FFXIV World-First Raid Race
Michael Higham
Flash Games Are Leaving Soon, but Their Memory Will Never Fade
Fūnk-é Joseph