FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Professional's Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 470
Item Details
50
Physical Damage
53.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+84
Gathering
+744
Perception
+425
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
470
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
