Professional's Coat of Gathering
Body - Item Level 470
Item Details
472
Magic Defense
236
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
GP
+7
Vitality
+63
Gathering
+425
Perception
+213
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
470
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
