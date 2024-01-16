Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Printing Paraphernalia
Miscellany - Item Level 380
Item Details
Details
An assortment of materials that can be used to print a book. Instructions not included.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
No Man's Sky Outlaws Infinite Money & Nanites Glitch Guide
Dillon Skiffington
Oxygen Not Included Tips Guide - 16 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
The FFXIV Fan Creations from Korea's 2022 Digital Festival Absolutely Rule
Andrea Shearon