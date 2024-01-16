Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Prickly Pineapple Seeds
Gardening - Item Level 51
Item Details
Details
Prickly pineapple seeds suitable for garden cultivation.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Make It Rain 2022 Campaign Has Begun, New Emotes Available
Michael Higham
FFXIV Make It Rain 2022 Guide: How to Get Show Left/Right Emotes, Quest Answers, and Bonus MGP
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 Exodus: Evacuation & Preparation Quest Guide - All Traveler's Chosen Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington