FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Prestige High Allagan Mask of Casting
Head - Item Level 1
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
