FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Precision Spectacles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A pair of corrective glasses crafted to accommodate for J'khebica's failing eyesight.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eyewear Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

