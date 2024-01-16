Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Potted Maguey
Furnishing - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A perennial plant native to the arid regions of Eorzea.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
2
Potter's Clay
2
Desert Seedling
2
Growth Formula Beta
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
285
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
The FFXIV-Themed Eorzea Cafe has a new Event Menu and We're Once Again Jealous
Michael Hassall
FF14 Bug Spawns Unexpected Guest During Finale Of New NieR Raid
Victoria Rose
Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams