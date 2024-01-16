Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Potted Azalea

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A popular flowering shrub with pink blossoms.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
4
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
4
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
4
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

