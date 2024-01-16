Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Potted Azalea
Tabletop - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A popular flowering shrub with pink blossoms.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
4
Iron Ingot
4
Yew Lumber
4
Shroud Seedling
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
