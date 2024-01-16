Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Potion of Vitality
Medicine - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This weak concoction temporarily increases vitality. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
108 gil
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Lavender
1
Rock Salt
1
Goobbue Fang
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
67
Max Quality
450
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
