FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Possessed by Disease Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
