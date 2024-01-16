Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Posher Otter
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Part futuristic, part antiquated, all class. Use item to acquire the posher otter minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to get the Puffin minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Rubellite Weapon in Final Fantasy XIV
Mike Williams
How to get the Posher Otter minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster