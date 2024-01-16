Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Plundered Treasure

Item Details

Details

Because nothing says “high class” like a hundred gold coin replicas sprawled about your floor.

Attributes

Related Posts

Sastasha FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
The Tam-Tara Deepcroft FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
Copperbell Mines FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams