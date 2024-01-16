Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Plumed Yew Crook
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
33
Physical Damage
35.2
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
4622 gil
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+6
Vitality
+5
Determination
+9
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Yew Crook
3
Crow Feather
3
Scalekin Blood
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
153
Max Quality
637
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
