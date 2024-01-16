Games
Plumed Steel Hatchet
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
20
Physical Damage
21.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+66
Perception
+38
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Yew Lumber
3
Steel Ingot
3
Chocobo Feather
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
