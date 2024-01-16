Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Plumed Oak Macuahuitl
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
40
Physical Damage
26.67
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Tenacity
+10
Vitality
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Wyvern Obsidian
4
Wildfowl Feather
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
1460
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Related Posts
Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle