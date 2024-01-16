Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Plumed Oak Macuahuitl

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

40

26.67

2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Wyvern Obsidian
4
Item Icon
Wildfowl Feather
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

